Lobstex (LOBS) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $697,152.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000627 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,841,988 coins and its circulating supply is 21,841,976 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

