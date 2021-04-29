LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,828.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $5,828.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00077662 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003044 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000046 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,824,382 coins and its circulating supply is 51,611,605 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.