Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 105,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,869,000 after acquiring an additional 31,837 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.11.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $378.73. The stock had a trading volume of 17,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,563. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.25 and its 200-day moving average is $357.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

