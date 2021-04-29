LockTrip (LOC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $178,883.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One LockTrip coin can now be bought for approximately $6.74 or 0.00012625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $100.80 million and approximately $178,883.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

