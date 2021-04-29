Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.2% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $55,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,458.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,210.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,198.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

