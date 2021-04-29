Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Shares Down 1.3%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) shares traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.15. 13,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 55,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00.

Logiq Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGIQ)

Logiq, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology.

