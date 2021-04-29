Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,080. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $120.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.78.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

