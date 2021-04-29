Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the March 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LMRMF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 159,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 3.02. Lomiko Metals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

