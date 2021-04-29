London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:LNSTY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.49. 107,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,920. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

