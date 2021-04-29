Loopring Market Cap Achieves $666.81 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $666.81 million and approximately $52.71 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00068198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00020598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00079408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.18 or 0.00842812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00099270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,767,707 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

