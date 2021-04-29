Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Trading 4.4% Higher

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) shares were up 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.27 and last traded at $41.59. Approximately 1,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 198,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40.

Get Loral Space & Communications Inc. alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LORL. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 51,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 906,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,021,000 after buying an additional 18,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.