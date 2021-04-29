Lotto (LOTTO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.51 Million

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Lotto has a market cap of $286.38 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.88 or 0.00480670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 94.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000684 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.