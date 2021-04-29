Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.46. 125,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,190. The company has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.31 and a twelve month high of $208.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

