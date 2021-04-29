Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $196.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

