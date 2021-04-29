LTO Network (LTO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.39 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $138.99 million and $18.39 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LTO Network has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00067049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00075744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.01 or 0.00820105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00097531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001552 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,250,351 coins and its circulating supply is 280,618,436 coins. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

