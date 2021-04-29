Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.05

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $3.69. Luby’s shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 397,669 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $111.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Luby’s stock. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

