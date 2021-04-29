Lucara Diamond (LUC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$55.26 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:LUC opened at C$0.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$325.56 million and a P/E ratio of -9.43. Lucara Diamond has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUC. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Lucara Diamond from C$0.55 to C$0.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lucara Diamond from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

