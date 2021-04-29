Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $338.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.89. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.97 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

