Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.