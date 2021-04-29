Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Lowered to $15.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.85. 195,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.