Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Raised to $16.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LUNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.85. 195,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,011. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 1.85. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

