Lundin Mining’s (LUN) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$18.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.75 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.34.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining stock traded down C$0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.85. 1,891,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,819. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.68 and a 12-month high of C$16.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.96 billion and a PE ratio of 51.74.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.