Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Luther Burbank stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $576.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $361,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,395.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

