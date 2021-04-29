LUXCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,390.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000520 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded up 50.7% against the U.S. dollar. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $12,390.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,487.91 or 0.99872004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00041113 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010900 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.32 or 0.01203058 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.00535478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.27 or 0.00390741 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.25 or 0.00218921 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003969 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,203,530 coins and its circulating supply is 11,196,297 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.