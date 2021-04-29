Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) PT Raised to $32.00 at Roth Capital

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $21.45. 931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $592.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Luxfer’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Luxfer will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Luxfer by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Luxfer by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

