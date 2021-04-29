M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Gap Down to $61.22

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.22, but opened at $57.55. M.D.C. shares last traded at $59.93, with a volume of 3,080 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.85. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $236,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in M.D.C. by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 19,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

