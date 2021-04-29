M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Stock Holdings Increased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,434 shares during the quarter. M/I Homes accounts for about 1.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of M/I Homes worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 56,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 85,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $1,683,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 17.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

MHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NYSE MHO opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 18,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $943,645.32. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $998,208.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.