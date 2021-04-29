MA Private Wealth Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MA Private Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $275.91. 46,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,139. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $173.93 and a 12 month high of $278.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.09.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

