MA Private Wealth Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,310,000 after buying an additional 314,058 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $51.12. 511,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,886,883. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

