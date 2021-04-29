Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,628,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,208 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.76% of Macatawa Bank worth $13,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCBC. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $2,145,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter worth $881,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 263.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 98,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,666,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 91,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 40,111 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 11.85%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.