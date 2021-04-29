Mack-Cali Realty (CLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Mack-Cali Realty has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.12-0.15 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. On average, analysts expect Mack-Cali Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLI stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Mack-Cali Realty has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $18.83.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 345,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $5,369,345.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,806.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders bought 907,963 shares of company stock worth $13,714,256. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

