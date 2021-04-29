MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions updated its Q3 guidance to $0.52-0.56 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.520-0.560 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $4.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,387. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

