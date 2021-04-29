MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Gap Down to $61.63

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.63, but opened at $59.00. MACOM Technology Solutions shares last traded at $58.64, with a volume of 11,076 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,845.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,787,000 after acquiring an additional 665,527 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,643,000 after purchasing an additional 278,218 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,094,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,283,000 after purchasing an additional 220,090 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 934,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 42,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,593.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 888,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,915,000 after purchasing an additional 855,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

