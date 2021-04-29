Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.150-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.200-4.200 EPS.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.38. 33,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,081. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.33.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

