Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.200-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.150-1.150 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of MMP stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 33,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,081. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

