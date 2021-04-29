Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Magna International alerts:

NYSE:MGA opened at $99.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Magna International has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $99.71. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 38.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 692.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.