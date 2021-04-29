Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 149,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,583,502 shares.The stock last traded at $95.99 and had previously closed at $99.18.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 692.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

