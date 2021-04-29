MahaDAO (MAHA) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $9.29 million and $1.31 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.66 or 0.00012424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,313 coins. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

