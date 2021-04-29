Main Street Capital (MAIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. On average, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MAIN opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $43.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

