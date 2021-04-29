Mainstream For The Underground Price Hits $0.0001 (MFTU)

Mainstream For The Underground (CURRENCY:MFTU) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Mainstream For The Underground coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mainstream For The Underground has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mainstream For The Underground has a market capitalization of $75,272.76 and approximately $32,898.00 worth of Mainstream For The Underground was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00064938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.64 or 0.00281361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $599.00 or 0.01126279 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00026363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $377.48 or 0.00709770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,324.15 or 1.00263397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mainstream For The Underground Profile

Mainstream For The Underground’s total supply is 1,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,139,615 coins. The Reddit community for Mainstream For The Underground is /r/cyberfm . Mainstream For The Underground’s official website is mftu.net . Mainstream For The Underground’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

