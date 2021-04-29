Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Short Interest Update

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 115.2% from the March 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 30,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,861. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.

Get Malacca Straits Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 452,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 314,791 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 574,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 317,500 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 184,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.