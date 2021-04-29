Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $165.00. The company traded as high as $146.68 and last traded at $146.45, with a volume of 1022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.02.

MANH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.13.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $81,371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 189,246 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,220,000 after buying an additional 186,483 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,645,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.79 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.23 and its 200 day moving average is $111.86.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

