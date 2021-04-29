Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Update

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 138.9% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $39.19 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.54% of Mannatech worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

