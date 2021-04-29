Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.60%.

Shares of Manning & Napier stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $7.22. 41,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,867. Manning & Napier has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $123.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98.

In related news, insider Christopher Pickett Briley sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $39,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

