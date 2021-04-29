Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.97

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.97 and traded as high as $7.15. Manning & Napier shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 12,876 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $119.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 3.06.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Christopher Pickett Briley sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $39,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Manning & Napier by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Manning & Napier by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 179,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Manning & Napier by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Manning & Napier in the 4th quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in Manning & Napier by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 49,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 24,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier Company Profile (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

