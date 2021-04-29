Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNSF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,127. Mansfelder Metals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Mansfelder Metals alerts:

About Mansfelder Metals

Mansfelder Metals, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and trading of aluminum products. The company's products include aluminum sheets, foils, strips, and blanks for use by industrial and commercial fabricators of aluminum products. It also produces aluminum foil for food and beverage packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, and technical applications.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mansfelder Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mansfelder Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.