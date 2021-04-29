Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MNSF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,127. Mansfelder Metals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Mansfelder Metals
See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Mansfelder Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mansfelder Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.