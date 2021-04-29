Marathon Asset Management LLP Buys 264,559 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,559 shares during the quarter. Yum China makes up about 1.8% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.53% of Yum China worth $130,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.17. 3,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $64.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

