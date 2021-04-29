Marathon Asset Management LLP Buys 56,306 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 56,306 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.13% of Franco-Nevada worth $31,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,927,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,274,000 after buying an additional 533,077 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 616.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 509,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,935,000 after acquiring an additional 438,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,174,000 after acquiring an additional 387,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.64.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $2.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,197. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 102.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $166.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.29.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

