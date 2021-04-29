Marathon Asset Management LLP Cuts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 153,611 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises about 1.2% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.71% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $89,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 29.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $94.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.37 and a 200-day moving average of $94.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHRW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.