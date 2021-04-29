Marathon Asset Management LLP Cuts Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 192,640 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.49% of Dolby Laboratories worth $48,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,326,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.50. 35 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,443. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $103.88.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $163,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,200,451.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,193 in the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

